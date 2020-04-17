By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey & Mustard Sauce 480G

£ 0.75
£0.16/100g

New

1/4 of a jar
  • Energy461kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce with mustard and honey powder.
  • SWEET & TANGY Punchy mustard, mellowed by smooth honey for a rounded flavour
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Carrot, Sugar, Mustard (3.5%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Flavouring (contains Mustard)], Sunflower Oil, Honey Powder (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Mustard Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Egg Yolk, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Parsley, Black Pepper, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (120g)
Energy384kJ / 92kcal461kJ / 110kcal
Fat4.7g5.7g
Saturates1.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate10.6g12.7g
Sugars6.1g7.3g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein1.7g2.0g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Not great

1 stars

Recipe has changed. Used to be my favourite meal but now has a strange taste to it.

