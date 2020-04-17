Tesco Honey & Mustard Sauce 480G

Not great
Recipe has changed. Used to be my favourite meal but now has a strange taste to it.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384kJ / 92kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Carrot, Sugar, Mustard (3.5%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Flavouring (contains Mustard)], Sunflower Oil, Honey Powder (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Mustard Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Egg Yolk, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Parsley, Black Pepper, Clove.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (120g)
|Energy
|384kJ / 92kcal
|461kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|12.7g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|Pack contains 4 servings.
