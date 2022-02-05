We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Masking Reviving Orange Flower & Ginger Mask 20Ml

Masking Reviving Orange Flower & Ginger Mask 20Ml

3.8(5)
£1.20

£6.00/100ml

Vegan

Masking Reviving Orange Flower & Ginger Mask 20ml
Revive skin with this super-charged vitamin sheet face mask. Combining invigorating orange flower extract and stimulating ginger to help uplift and re-energise skin. Ideal for awakening the senses in the morning or as an anytime pick-me-up.
Invigorating orange flower extract and ginger help uplift and refreshParaben freeCruelty freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 20ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Caffeine, Panthenol, 3-O-Ethyl-L-Ascorbic Acid, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

20ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Remove sheet mask from sachet and carefully unfold.2. Place the mask on freshly cleansed skin, gently pressing into the contours of your face and aligning with eyes, nose and lips. Ensure whole mask is in contact with skin.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal happy, glowing and refreshed skin.4. Massage any excess serum into skin or remove with a cotton pad.Single Use

