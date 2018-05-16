Simple Triple Protect Moisturiser Spf 30
- Moisturising, sun-protecting AND super lightweight? Yep, our NEW Protect ‘n’ Glow Triple Protection Moisturiser SPF 30 is your all-in-one secret weapon – think non-chalky, sun protected, naturally glowing skin, without that greasy feeling. Plus, it’s an absolute dream for sensitive skin.
- But, get this – the sun isn’t the only thing damaging your skin. Overexposure to everyday pollution and even blue light from your fave electronic devices can secretly attack your skin, leaving it looking dull and feeling sensitive. Enter our Protect ‘n’ Glow Vitamin C cream – AKA your anti-pollution BFF that shields against skin-damaging UVA & UVB rays, pollution and blue (electronic) light.
- With Vitamins C & E and organic Ginger Root, our Protection Moisturiser with SPF 30 is fast-absorbing and can be used alone or as a non-greasy primer before your make-up. Tip: stash in your bag for quick sun protection top-ups, while moisturising all day for non-stop radiant skin.
- Like all Simple products, it’s free from artificial colour and perfume and has no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. In fact, we only include mild ingredients that love your skin
- Our Protect ‘n’ Glow Triple Protection Moisturiser SPF 30 is super lightweight AND doesn’t leave your skin looking chalky. Amazing!
- With brightening antioxidants Vitamin C & E and organic Ginger Root Extract, this SPF face cream moisturises throughout the day, for non-stop glowing skin
- Our vegan Triple Protection Moisturiser SPF 30 is free from artificial colour, perfume and mineral oil and contains no harsh chemicals
- This Vitamin C face cream is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin
- A daily SPF 30 face moisturiser with triple protection against potential skin-damaging elements of modern life: UVA & UVB rays, pollution and even blue light from your laptop or mobile phone
- An essential for modern lifestyles, this anti-pollution Simple moisturiser with sun protection helps prevent environmental damage
- Pack size: 40ML
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Zinc Oxide, Isopropyl Myristate, Isohexadecane, Steareth-21, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Zingiber Ofﬁcinale Root Juice, Steareth-2, Phenoxyethanol, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Niacinamide, Cyclopentasiloxane, BHT
Hungary
- How to use: Apply gently every morning to a clean face and neck. For best results, use after our PROTECT 'N' GLOW™ Express Glow Clay Polish.
- WARNING: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
