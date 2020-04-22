J/F Hydrate & Recharge Shampoo 250ml
- Quench thirsty, lifeless hair with a surge of moisture. Infused with nutrient rich drops containing monoi oil and keratin, this shampoo transforms dry, dehydrated strands into silky hair that moves with you.
- Soak in the goodness
- For hydrated hair, full of life
- With nutrient rich drops
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Erythritol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Malic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Benzophenone-4, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Bis-Methoxypropylamido Isodocosane, Glycine, Laureth-23, Laureth-4, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrolyzed Keratin, PPG-9, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Glycerin, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Glyceryl Stearate SE, BHT, Xanthan Gum, Gardenia Taitensis Flower Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Diazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Potassium Sorbate, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Linalool
- Gently massage shampoo into wet hair and rinse well.
- For optimal results, follow with Hydrate & Recharge Conditioner.
- Kao Germany GbmH,
- D-64308 Darmstadt.
- Kao Germany GbmH,
- D-64308 Darmstadt.
250ml
