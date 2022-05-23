We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bulldog Shower Gel Peppermint & Eucalyptus 500Ml

Bulldog Shower Gel Peppermint & Eucalyptus 500Ml

5(2)

5(2)
£5.35

£1.07/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Peppermint & Eucalyptus Shower Gel
A crisp and fresh scent.Responsibly formulated using naturally derived cleansers in a recycled plastic bottle.Man's Best FriendAll our products are purpose built for men and contain amazing natural ingredients.This responsibly formulated shower gel contains naturally derived cleansers to deliver a rich lather. The scent includes notes of peppermint, spearmint and eucalyptus to leave you feeling fresh.Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
100% recycled plastic bottle100% natural fragranceCruetly-Free InternationalVegan Society Approved
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Methyl Oleoyl Taurate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Potassium Sorbate, *A blend of natural ingredients

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Lather on wet skin and rinse.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

