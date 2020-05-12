Thai Dragon Red Curry Paste 400G

Product Description
- Thai red curry paste
- A Taste of Thailand Warm red chilli, blended with spices and kaffir lime leaf.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Red Chilli 22%, Soybean Oil, Shallots, Salt, Lemongrass, Garlic, Galangal, Coriander Seeds, Cumin, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Best Before End: See lidStore in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy
|1366kJ/329kcal
|Fat
|23g
|of which saturates
|3g
|Carbohydrates
|22g
|of which sugars
|5g
|Protein
|5g
|Salt
|15g
