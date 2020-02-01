Tesco Finest Chilli And Garlic Aglio E Olio 190G

- Energy661kJ 161kcal8%
- Fat17.3g25%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1377kJ / 335kcal
Product Description
- Chilli and bell pepper with garlic and olive oil (19%).
- Made with olive oil (19%). Simply sauté then add freshly cooked pasta for an authentic meal
- Lid On/Rinse - Jar - Widely Recycled
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Flavouring.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a jar (48g)
|Energy
|1377kJ / 335kcal
|661kJ / 161kcal
|Fat
|36.1g
|17.3g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
