By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Chilli And Garlic Aglio E Olio 190G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Chilli And Garlic Aglio E Olio 190G
£ 1.40
£0.74/100g
¼ of a jar (48g)
  • Energy661kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat17.3g
    25%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1377kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Chilli and bell pepper with garlic and olive oil (19%).
  • Made with olive oil (19%). Simply sauté then add freshly cooked pasta for an authentic meal
  • Made with olive oil (19%). Simply sauté then add freshly cooked pasta for an authentic meal
  • © Tesco 2019. SC105605
  • Lid On/Rinse - Jar - Widely Recycled
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a jar (48g)
Energy1377kJ / 335kcal661kJ / 161kcal
Fat36.1g17.3g
Saturates4.9g2.4g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre2.0g1.0g
Protein0.8g0.4g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Pepper & Sun Dried Tomato Aglio E Olio 190G

£ 1.40
£0.74/100g

New

Sacla Fiery Chilli Pesto 190G

£ 2.50
£1.32/100g

Dolmio Pasta Bake Creamy Tomato Pasta Sauce 500G

£ 1.75
£0.35/100g

Offer

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here