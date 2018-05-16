Frys Meat Free Chicken Style Nuggets 380g
New
Product Description
- Meat Free Chicken-Style Nuggets
- Choose plant proteins choose kindness
- Foods developed in our kitchen
- We aspire to do no harm 100% vegan
- Tread lightly on the earth we all share
- For more meal ideas, recipes and ecookbooks! - www.fryfamilyfood.com
- Download our ecookbook!
- www.fryfamilyfood.com
- Find us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
- As committed vegetarians, we embarked on a journey to make ethical and sustainable, protein foods for our own family. The food we made in our home kitchen was loved by many of our friends and soon we found ourselves on supermarket shelves. We are grateful to every customer who has chosen Fry's rather than an animal product. We hope we can make your journey to a meat free life a simple and enjoyable one.
- Together we can make a difference!
- Wally, Debbie Fry
- Cooks in 8 mins
- Rolled in a light crumb
- Source of protein, fibre, a non GM product
- Ethical consumer magazine best buy
- Meat, egg and dairy free
- The vegan standard worldwide - 100% vegan friendly
- Kosher - Parev
- Halal
- Pack size: 380g
- Source of protein
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Protein (18 %) (contains: Soya), Crumb (15 %) (Wheat Flour (Gluten)), Flavourings, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Seed), Wheat Fibre, Thickener (Cellulose), Sea Salt, Garlic
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs
- Contains: Gluten, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen and once defrosted use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove from packaging.
Ovens vary. These instructions are guides only.
Grill
Instructions: Place 15 - 20 cm under a preheated hot grill for 10 - 12 minutes, turning once.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C. Place on oven tray in the oven and bake for 10 - 12 minutes, turning once. Do not overcook as this will spoil the texture.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil on medium heat for 8 - 10 minutes, turning once.
Produce of
Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Meal Ideas:
- Our products are a great way to get your natural plant proteins
- Dessert - Fry's Dairy Ice Cream
- Breakfast Meal - Fry's Kasha Smoothie
- Mid-Morning Snack - Nuts & Fresh Fruit
- Lunch Meal - Fry's Slicing Sausage Sandwich
- Mid-Afternoon Snack - Fry's Chicken Style Nuggets
- Main Meal - Fry's Meat Free Mince Lasagne
Number of uses
Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 95 g
Name and address
- Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
- The Old Stables,
- Featherbed Court,
- Mixbury,
- Oxfordshire,
- NN13 5RN.
Return to
- We are committed to providing quality food that is made with love and care.
- Conscious food for our family & yours.
- Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
- The Old Stables,
- Featherbed Court,
- Mixbury,
- Oxfordshire,
- NN13 5RN.
- Tel: +44 1280 701608
- enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
380g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving
|Energy
|1344 kJ
|1276 kJ
|-
|(321 kcal)
|(305 kcal)
|Fat, total
|22 g
|21 g
|- Saturated
|3,0 g
|2,9 g
|- Monounsaturated
|6,1 g
|5,8 g
|- Polyunsaturated
|12,8 g
|12,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|14,7 g
|14,0 g
|of which total sugars
|2,5 g
|2,4 g
|Fibre#
|5,8 g
|5,5 g
|Protein
|13,9 g
|13,2 g
|Salt
|1,7 g
|1,6 g
|Sodium
|669 mg (0,67 g)
|636 mg (0,64 g)
|#Method of analysis. AOAC method 991.43. Nutritional information obtained by analysis
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020