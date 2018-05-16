Tesco Red Pepper Pesto Cremoso 190G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 823kJ / 199kcal
Product Description
- Pesto made with red peppers, ricotta full fat whey cheese and Pecorino Romano cheese.
- Rich & Velvety.
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Marinated Red Pepper (40%)[Red Pepper, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (15%), Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Pea Fibre, Olive Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Milk), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Onion Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (48g)
|Energy
|823kJ / 199kcal
|395kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|17.3g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.2g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
