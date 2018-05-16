Tesco Mediterranean Vegetable Bruschetta 190G

- Energy399kJ 97kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 832kJ / 201kcal
Product Description
- Mixed peppers, aubergine and courgette bruschetta topping.
- A taste of Italy. Made to a classic Italian recipe with peppers, aubergine and courgette
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Pulp, Sunflower Oil, Marinated Red and Yellow Peppers (16%)[Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Water, Dried Aubergine (1.5%), Dried Courgette (1.5%), Dried Onion, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Beetroot Red), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- May contain nuts and peanuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a jar (48g)
|Energy
|832kJ / 201kcal
|399kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
