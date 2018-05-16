T-Zone Charcoal And Bamboo Nose Pore Strips 6S
New
Product Description
- T-Zone Chrcl & Bamboo Nose Pore Strips 6s
- T-Zone Charcoal & Bamboo Nose Pore Strips are enriched with naturally ultra-purifying Charcoal to help draw out impurities and trap them to unclog pores, while Bamboo Extract help to control oil and Grapefruit purifies.
- T-Zone Charcoal & Bamboo Nose Pore Strips have been specially formulated to:
- Draw out dirt and excess oil
- Help remove impurities
- Unclog pores
- Be specially shaped for use over the bridge of the nose
- Green Dot
- T-Zone is a registered trademark
- Draws out impurities and traps them to unclog pores
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Charcoal Powder, Glycerin, PEG-20 Almond Glycerides, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Bambusa Vulgaris (Bamboo) Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Extract
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Wash you face with T-Zone Face Wash and pat your face dry. Thoroughly wet your nose. Peel the strip off the plastic backing and apply the smooth side to your nose. Gently press down to ensure good contact with the skin and leave the strip to dry for 5 to 10 minutes. As soon as the strip begins to feel stiff it is ready to remove: starting at the edges, slowly and carefully remove the strip. If the strip is painful to remove, wet the strip thoroughly and carefully peel it off.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Avoid using on spots, blemishes or inflamed, swollen, broken, sunburned or excessively dry skin. Rinse off any residue. Avoid using on skin which is sensitive to plasters or peel off masks. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not use more often than once every three days. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
Return to
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
- UK.
- Share on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram
- #MySkinMyTZone
- www.t-zoneskincare.com
Net Contents
6 x Nose Pore Strips
Safety information
CAUTION Avoid using on spots, blemishes or inflamed, swollen, broken, sunburned or excessively dry skin. Rinse off any residue. Avoid using on skin which is sensitive to plasters or peel off masks. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not use more often than once every three days. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020