Pinguin Organic Brussels Sprouts 450G
Offer
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176 kJ
Product Description
- Ready to Cook Brussels Sprouts
- Organic
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Brussels Sprouts
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results cook from frozen.
Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Caution! Do not eat raw.
Hob
Instructions: Place in a saucepan of boiling water and return to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes. Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K. using E.U. produce
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 5 servings
Name and address
- Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd.,
- Greenyard Way,
- Hardwick Industrial Estate,
- King's Lynn,
- Norfolk,
- PE30 4WS.
Return to
- Contact:
- customer.care@greenyardfrozen.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|when boiled according to instructions Per 100g
|when boiled according to instructions Per 80g serving
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|176 kJ
|141 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|42 kcal
|34 kcal
|2%
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.0g
|1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|2.7g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|2.4g
|3%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0%
|6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
