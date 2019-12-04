By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pinguin Organic Brussels Sprouts 450G

Pinguin Organic Brussels Sprouts 450G
£ 1.00
£2.23/kg

Offer

1 serving (80g) contains
  • Energy141kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176 kJ

Product Description

  • Ready to Cook Brussels Sprouts
  • Organic
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results cook from frozen.
Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Caution! Do not eat raw.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a saucepan of boiling water and return to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K. using E.U. produce

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings

Name and address

  • Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd.,
  • Greenyard Way,
  • Hardwick Industrial Estate,
  • King's Lynn,
  • Norfolk,
  • PE30 4WS.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd.,
  • Greenyard Way,
  • Hardwick Industrial Estate,
  • King's Lynn,
  • Norfolk,
  • PE30 4WS.
  • customer.care@greenyardfrozen.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

