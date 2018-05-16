Product Description
- Hask Biotin Boost Thickening Cond 355ml
- Give fine, flat strands the boost they crave. This conditioner helps promote thicker-looking hair with biotin for volume, collagen for strength, and coffee to help boost strands. Gently detangles to leave hair feeling soft and manageable. Achieving thicker-looking hair just got a whole lot easier!
- Pack size: 355ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Biotin*, Hydrolyzed Collagen*, Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Seed Oil*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glycerin, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Polyquaternium-68, Citric Acid, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Cyclopentasiloxane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Stearyl Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Eugenol, Linalool, (*Tri-level Thickening Complex)
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
355ml ℮
