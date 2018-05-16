T. Fin* Pancetta & Smoked Garlic Hotdogs 400g
- Energy1133kJ 273kcal14%
- Fat22.2g32%
- Saturates8.2g41%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1332kJ / 321kcal
Product Description
- Pork blended with pancetta, Grana Padano, smoked garlic and seasonings filled into natural pork casings.
- Selected cuts of British pork blended with Grana Padano, warming paprika and chilli flakes. Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Pancetta (9%) [Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Tomato, Water, Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese [Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Rice Flour, Tomato Paste, Paprika, Smoked Garlic Purée (0.6%), Red Pepper, Basil, Ground Herbs, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Glyceryl Monostearate), Salt, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One hotdog (85g**)
|Energy
|1332kJ / 321kcal
|1133kJ / 273kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|22.2g
|Saturates
|9.7g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|15.6g
|13.3g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 340g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
