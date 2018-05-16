Botanical Lab Neem Leaf Gentle Face Wash
Product Description
- Botanical Lab Neem Leaf Gentle Face Wash 150ml
- Neem Leaf Gentle Face Wash is a gentle foaming cleanser which helps clean impurities and remove makeup, without stripping the skin. Formulated with neem leaf extract and salicylic acid to help reduce breakouts and establish clearer skin. This pH balanced antibacterial formula with allantoin and aloe vera helps to soothe and hydrate the skin.
- Formulated with:
- Neem leaf, lavender, rosemary, sage, aloe vera, allantoin
- Cleansing and purifying without overdrying
- With botanical extracts
- Anti-blemish
- Clear skin
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-60 Almond Glycerides, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Glyceryl Laurate, Laureth-3, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Allantoin, Disodium EDTA, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Leptospermum Petersonii Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate
Made in the UK
- How to Use: Apply a coin size amount of product and massage gently onto damp skin. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. Use AM & PM.
- CAUTION: Not to be used for children under 3 years of age. In the unlikely event of rash or irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with the eyes. If product gets into the eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
- Consumer care: +44 (0) 208 538 1255
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
- consumercare@karium.com
- www.botanicallab.com
150ml ℮
