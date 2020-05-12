Nivea Rosehip Oil Caring Scrub Lip Balm 4.8G
New
Product Description
- Nivea Rosehip Oil Caring Scrub Lip Balm 4.8g
- The New NIVEA 2 in 1 Caring Scrub with Rosehip Oil + Vitamin E exfoliates and moisturises with natural particles creating super soft lips.
- The gentle peeling particles exfoliate the lips, which dissolve as you rub your lips together. Leaving behind no sticky feeling and long lasting moisture.
- The new NIVEA Caring Scrub is our first scrub in a stick and an innovation when it comes to daily lip care. They contain naturally-derived grains (from corn starch) as peeling particles. The grains are very gentle to the skin compared to other common peeling ingredients, as sugar, widely used by other scrub brands. And the best: No need to wipe off! Particles dissolve and leave the lips silky smooth with a well-cared feeling, since the formula is enriched with vitamin E. Feel the care of NIVEA after each application!
- Exfoliates & Moisturises Your Lips
- Non-Wipe Off Application
- With Naturally Derived Scrub Particles
- Enriched with Rosehip Oil & Vitamin E
- Leaves Behind Super Soft Lips
- Pack size: 4.8G
Information
Ingredients
Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Aroma, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, CI 15850
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Blister. Card - Check Local Recycling Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Net Contents
6ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020