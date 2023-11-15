We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Airwick Botanica Air Freshener Reed Diffuser Vanilla & Magnolia 80ml

Airwick Botanica Air Freshener Reed Diffuser Vanilla & Magnolia 80ml

4.6(60)
Write a review

£8.50

£106.25/litre

Airwick Botanica Air Freshener Reed Diffuser Vanilla & Magnolia 80ml
Air Wick Reed Diffusers use natural rattan stems to delicately diffuse wonderful long lasting fragrances and improve your home fragrance for up to 4 weeks. Create a welcoming atmosphere in your home whether it's in your living room or bedroom with its nature-inspired fragrance and elegant design. Air Freshener.
Infused with Natural Essential OilsVanilla & Himalayan MagnoliaImprove your home fragrance for up to 4 weeks
Pack size: 80ML

Ingredients

Contains Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene, Piperonal and Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate. May produce an allergic reaction.

Preparation and Usage

1.Unscrew and remove the cap.2. Push out the sealing disc from the top of the cap.3. Screw the cap back onto the bottle.4. Insert the rattan stems into the bottle making sure you spread outthe stems. The stems will act as a wick to draw up the fragrance andrelease it slowly into the air.5. Ensure the product is placed on a stable surface to prevent accidentalspillage. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Wipe surfacein case of spillage. Please retain instructions for future reference.

View all Reed Diffuser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here