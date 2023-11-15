Airwick Botanica Air Freshener Reed Diffuser Vanilla & Magnolia 80ml

Air Wick Reed Diffusers use natural rattan stems to delicately diffuse wonderful long lasting fragrances and improve your home fragrance for up to 4 weeks. Create a welcoming atmosphere in your home whether it's in your living room or bedroom with its nature-inspired fragrance and elegant design. Air Freshener.

Infused with Natural Essential Oils Vanilla & Himalayan Magnolia Improve your home fragrance for up to 4 weeks

Pack size: 80ML

Ingredients

Contains Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene, Piperonal and Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate. May produce an allergic reaction.

Preparation and Usage