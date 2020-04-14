Brooklyn Hoppy Amber Lager 4 X 330Ml
- Beer
- Brooklyn Lager is amber-gold in colour and displays a firm malt centre supported by a refreshing bitterness and floral hop aroma, with caramel malts in the finish. The aromatic qualities of the beer are enhanced by “dry-hopping”, the centuries-old practice of steeping the beer with fresh hops as it undergoes a long, cold maturation. In the late 1800's Brooklyn was one of the largest brewing centres in the country, home to more than 45 breweries.
- Brooklyn Lager beer pairs well with pizza, burgers, roasted chicken, fried fish, Mexican food, history, Manchego, live music, farmhouse cheddar, mild Gruyère, well-earned swagger.
- Winner of 2018 World Beer Cup, Gold Medal
- Pack size: 1320ML
Water, Malted Barley, Hops
- Contains: Barley
Best Before-See Base
4 x 330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|195kJ/47kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|Of which Sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.0g
