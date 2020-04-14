By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brooklyn Hoppy Amber Lager 4 X 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Brooklyn Hoppy Amber Lager 4 X 330Ml
£ 5.00
£3.79/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brooklyn Lager is amber-gold in colour and displays a firm malt centre supported by a refreshing bitterness and floral hop aroma, with caramel malts in the finish. The aromatic qualities of the beer are enhanced by “dry-hopping”, the centuries-old practice of steeping the beer with fresh hops as it undergoes a long, cold maturation. In the late 1800's Brooklyn was one of the largest brewing centres in the country, home to more than 45 breweries.
  • Brooklyn Lager beer pairs well with pizza, burgers, roasted chicken, fried fish, Mexican food, history, Manchego, live music, farmhouse cheddar, mild Gruyère, well-earned swagger.
  • Winner of 2018 World Beer Cup, Gold Medal
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Best Before-See Base

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 195kJ/47kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.0g
Of which Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here