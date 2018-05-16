By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Potatoes With Garlic Butter 360G

Tesco Potatoes With Garlic Butter 360G
£ 1.00
£2.78/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy719kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 400kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes with a garlic butter and parsley infused oil dressing.
  • Potatoes with Garlic Butter and a parsley infused oil dressing
  • WITH PARSLEY INFUSED OIL Carefully selected for size, with parsley and salted butter
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Pierce bag several times.
Place flat on a microwaveable plate.
Cook on full power.
800w - 8 mins 30 secs
900w - 8 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy400kJ / 95kcal719kJ / 171kcal
Fat3.0g5.4g
Saturates1.0g1.8g
Carbohydrate13.5g24.3g
Sugars1.7g3.1g
Fibre2.5g4.5g
Protein2.3g4.1g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

