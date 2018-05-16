Tesco Potatoes With Garlic Butter 360G

- Energy719kJ 171kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 400kJ / 95kcal
Product Description
- Potatoes with a garlic butter and parsley infused oil dressing.
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Onion Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Pierce bag several times.
Place flat on a microwaveable plate.
Cook on full power.
800w - 8 mins 30 secs
900w - 8 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.
Recycling info
Pouch. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|400kJ / 95kcal
|719kJ / 171kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|24.3g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|4.5g
|Protein
|2.3g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.
