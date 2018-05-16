Product Description
- HASK KERATIN PRTN 5 IN 1 L/IN IN SPRAY 175ML
- 1 miracle product, 5 amazing benefits!
- 1. Smooths & controls frizz
- 2. Provides thermal protection
- 3. Hydrates & softens
- 4. Detangles to prevent breakage
- 5. Boosts shine
- Smooth strands with this keratin-enriched conditioning leave-in spray.
- Smooths & protects
- Free of: sulfates, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors
- Cruelty free
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 175ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Keratin Amino Acids, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Cetrimonium Chloride, PPG-3 Myristyl Ether, Pentaerythirtyl Tetra-Di-Tert-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Silicone Quaternium-22, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Dehydroacetic Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake well. Spray generously on wet or dry hair and comb through. Do not rinse.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- CAUTION: DO NOT SPRAY INTO EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Inspired Beauty Brands Inc.
- New York,
- NY 10001
Return to
- www.haskbeauty.com
- customerservice@haskbeauty.com
Net Contents
175ml ℮
Safety information
