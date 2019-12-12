Spectacular School Trip (Really), Tom Gates
New
- The seventeenth laugh-out-loud, fully illustrated Tom Gates
- adventure!
- Tom's doing everything possible to stay out of trouble but somehow
- he's got THREE sad faces on the school achievement chart! And
- getting another sad face means Mr Fullerman won't let him go onthe
- SCHOOL TRIP!
- Moany Marcus Meldrew is making things worse
- and now Tom's annoyed his grumpy sister Delia. Can his best
- friend Derek help? Will Rooster the dog stop eating his homework?
- ABOUT THE SERIES:
- Written in diary form
- Full of Tom's doodles and pictures & his amazing sense ofhumour
- The Brilliant World of Tom Gates, was the winner of
- the Roald Dahl Funny Prize!
- Perfect gifts for boys & girls who love to laugh themselves
- silly
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019