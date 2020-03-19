By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
His Dark Materials 1: His Dark

His Dark Materials 1: His Dark
  • THE BOOK BEHIND THE BBC SERIES 'HIS DARK MATERIALS' - now with
  • a TV tie-in cover
  • "Without this child, we shall all die." Lyra Belacqua and
  • her animal daemon live half-wild and carefree among scholars of
  • Jordan College, Oxford. The destiny that awaits her will take her
  • to the frozen lands of the Arctic, where witch-clans reign and
  • ice-bears fight. Her extraordinary journey will have immeasurable
  • consequences far beyond her own world...
  • The first volume in Philip Pullman's incredible HIS DARK MATERIALS
  • trilogy.

