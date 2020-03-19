His Dark Materials 1: His Dark
Offer
- THE BOOK BEHIND THE BBC SERIES 'HIS DARK MATERIALS' - now with
- a TV tie-in cover
- "Without this child, we shall all die." Lyra Belacqua and
- her animal daemon live half-wild and carefree among scholars of
- Jordan College, Oxford. The destiny that awaits her will take her
- to the frozen lands of the Arctic, where witch-clans reign and
- ice-bears fight. Her extraordinary journey will have immeasurable
- consequences far beyond her own world...
- The first volume in Philip Pullman's incredible HIS DARK MATERIALS
- trilogy.
