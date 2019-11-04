James Patterson 19Th Christmas

- The highly-anticipated follow-up to Sunday Times no. 1 bestseller 18th Abduction
- Christmas is coming, but crime never stops for the Women's Murder Club.
- Sergeant Lindsay Boxer is looking forward to spending time with her family over the holidays. But when she receives a tip-off that the biggest heist ever to hit San Francisco is being planned for Christmas Day, everything changes.
- The architect of the ambitious attack unleashes chaos across the city, laying traps and false alarms to distract Lindsay and the SFPD from his ultimate goal.
- As time runs out, will Lindsay be able to save the people of San Francisco from a Christmas they'd never forget?
