Eyebrow Magic DARK BROWN

- Micro-quad Tip mimics the hair-like strokes of microblading
- For a bolder look, use the thicker, flat section of the tip to fill-in brows
- Now you can achieve that natural microbladed look, without the commitment.
- Eyebrow Magic's micro-quad tip draws small, hair-like strokes along the brow for fuller-looking brows that last for up to 24 hours.
- ©JohnMillsLtd
- As seen on tv
- Create natural, fuller-looking brows
- Define and fill with precision
- Long-lasting, smudge proof formula
- Easy to apply and lasts up to 24 hours
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Butylene Glycol, Algae Extract, Sorbitol, PVP, Xylitylglucoside, Anhydroxylitol, Xylitol, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to apply
- For a natural, microbladed look, draw small hair-like strokes diagonally along the brows. For fuller, bolder-looking brows you can use the flat, thicker section of the tip.
- Apply Eyebrow Magic™ on clean brows and before applying foundation.
- Remove with eye make-up remover.
- Tip: Shake before first use and between further uses.
Warnings
- Warnings: This product is for cosmetic purposes only. This is not a toy. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Do not use on areas of broken or sensitive skin. If this product causes irritation discontinue use.
Name and address
- JML,
- South Shields,
- NE33 5SP.
Return to
- Guarantee: This product is unconditionally guaranteed for one year against all defects of workmanship and materials. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights. If you have any problems or queries about this product please contact JML customer services.
- JML,
- South Shields,
- NE33 5SP.
- UK: 0800 781 7831 (Freephone)
- ROI: 041-978 0003 (Local rate)
- Email: info@JMLgroup.co.uk
- www.JMLdirect.com
Net Contents
1.4ml
Safety information
Warnings: This product is for cosmetic purposes only. This is not a toy. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Do not use on areas of broken or sensitive skin. If this product causes irritation discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020