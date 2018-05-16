Mrs Hinch The Activity Journal

- Pre-order the brand new book from Mrs Hinch - the Instagram sensation and No.1 Sunday Times bestselling author
- Hello! Mrs Hinch here! Welcome to your very own Hinch activity journal!
- This little book is all about giving yourself the gift of time out: time to plan, time to dream, time to relax, time for us to have a bit of a giggle and a de-stress.
- We all live such busy lives and it can be hard to take a moment just to breathe, but I want this book to be all about YOU. Something that we can all enjoy together.
- So, make yourself a cuppa and curl up with this journal on the sofa in the mornings, or use it to wind down every evening before bed; whenever you get a spare few moments - just don't forget your crystal pen, as there are loads of relaxing, light-hearted activities for you to have fun with. Plus plenty of pages for you to plan your own hinching lists ready for the week ahead.
- Read from start to finish or dip in on random pages - there are absolutely no rules here! Think of it as a book-shaped slice of you time. You deserve it!
- Love, Mrs Hinch xx
- 'The sensation' Sun
- 'We're mad about Mrs Hinch' Vogue
- 'My new cleaning goddess' Allison Pearson, Daily Telegraph
