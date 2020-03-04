Kind Blueberry Vanilla And Cashew 40G
Offer
- Energy773 kJ 185 kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g (%*)
Product Description
- Mixed Nut (60%) Bar with Cashews (30%), Blueberries (7%) & Vanilla
- To find out why this belief inspired us to create the Kind® Movement, visit our website www.kindsnacks.co.uk
- Do the Kind® thing for your taste buds, your body and your world™.
- Here at Kind®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients. Blueberry Vanilla Cashew is a berry-laden bar including creamy cashews, almonds and a touch of vanilla. Let's make the world a little kinder, one act and one snack at a time.
- 60% nuts
- High in fibre
- Ingredients you can see and pronounce
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Cashews, Almonds, Chicory Root Fibre, Blueberries, Honey, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Raisins, Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Sesame, Milk & Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front of pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd,
- Dundee Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4LG.
- Mars Ireland,
Return to
- We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at www.kindsnacks.co.uk
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd,
- Dundee Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4LG.
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.kindsnacks.ie
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g (%*)
|Per 40g bar (%*)
|Energy value
|1,933 kJ / 462 kcal (23%)
|773 kJ / 185 kcal (9%)
|Fat
|30 g (43%)
|12 g (17%)
|of which Saturates
|4.0 g (20%)
|1.6 g (8%)
|Carbohydrate
|35.8 g (14%)
|14.3 g (6%)
|of which Sugars
|18.7 g (21%)
|7.5 g (8%)
|Fibre
|11.8 g
|4.7 g
|Protein
|11.5 g (23%)
|4.6 g (9%)
|Salt
|0.12 g (2%)
|0.05 g(0.8%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020