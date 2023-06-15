Plenish Organic Soya 1Ltr

Organic soya drink, UHT.

We Don't Play with Your Food Our organic soya beans come from rural France, where they develop their full flavour in the sun. So we do the most we can to do the least we can to them - keeping their delicious taste and protein-rich goodness intact. That means pressing them to release their natural flavour and blending with spring water to a creamy consistency. And that's it: the pre taste of nature, uninterrupted.

Less is Moreish At Plenish, we love doing less with our ingredients. We don't sweeten them, we don't add oil and we don't add flavourings. We're convinced that when you keep adding to perfect produce, you're really taking something away from it; and that the best flavours come naturally. We keep things simple, so that you can enjoy the full taste of organic ingredients served up by nature. Because less truly is moreish.

EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU agriculture FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org

Organic Made With Just 2 Natural Ingredients Finest Sustainable Sourced Soya Beans No Oils or Gums Certified Carbon Negative Plenish soya's natural goodness to your breakfasts and smoothies

Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Spring Water, Organic Soybeans 8%

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage