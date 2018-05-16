Old El Paso Gluten Free 518G Enchilada Kit

- Energy565 kJ 135 kcal7%
Product Description
- 8 White corn tortillas, 1 Tomato cooking sauce, 1 Creamy sauce for topping.
- Old El Paso Kits are a great way to create the ultimate Mexican meal experience
- All Old El Paso Fajita, Enchilada or Burrito Kits are quick and easy - each kit contains wraps, salsa and a seasoning mix
- Your favourite meal kit from Old El Paso, now available as gluten free.
- Kit contains: 8 gluten free tortillas, 1 gluten free cooking sauce, 1 gluten free creamy topping sauce
- Ready in 25 mins. Serves 4 amigos.
- Just add: 500g chicken, 150g corn kernels, 1 red onion, 150g grated mozzarella
- Ideal for dinner with friends and family; easy to prepare and delicious!
- Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 518G
Information
Ingredients
Corn Tortillas (56%): White Corn Masa Flour (61%), Water, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Cooking Sauce (25%): Water, Tomato Paste, Cream (13%), Sugar (contains Sulphites), Red Pepper, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Puree (contains Sulphites), Spices, Natural Flavourings, Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate (contains Sulphites), Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Chilli Pepper, Flavouring (contains Sulphites), Dried Garlic, Hydrolysed Chicken Meat, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Creamy Sauce for Topping (19%): Water, Cream (42%), Modified Corn Starch, Flavourings, Cream Cheese (Milk, Cream, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Starter Cultures), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Top Tip
- Add a twist to your Enchiladas - top them with coriander and chopped avocado before serving
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Net Contents
518g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each enchilada (65g) (tortilla, cooking sauce and creamy topping as sold) contains:
|%* (65g)
|Energy
|872 kJ / 208 kcal
|565 kJ / 135 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|7.5 g
|4.9 g
|7 %
|of which saturates
|3.4 g
|2.2 g
|11 %
|Carbohydrate
|29.3 g
|19.0 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|4.5 g
|2.9 g
|3 %
|Fibre
|4.1 g
|2.6 g
|-
|Protein
|3.7 g
|2.4 g
|5 %
|Salt
|2.28 g
|1.47 g
|25 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
