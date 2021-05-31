We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4Kg Charcoal Briquettes

1.3(26)Write a review
Tesco 4Kg Charcoal Briquettes
£ 5.00
£1.25/kg
  • FSC Charcoal that is ready for cooking in 20 minutes.
  • Material content: Manufactured from FSC certified wood
  • Complies with EN1860-2
  • Pack size: 4KG

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Please Read All Instructions and Warnings Before Use.
  • For best results, place 3 lighting cubes in the fire bowl of your barbecue. Pile approx. 1/2 of a adequate quantity bag of briquettes over the lighting cubes to allow them to burn with a flame. Light the cubes with a long match or taper. After approx. 30 minutes, the glowing briquettes will be covered with a coating of fine grey ash. You can now start cooking.
  • Do Not Start Cooking Until the Charcoal Has a Coating of Ash.
  • The Food Standards Agency Recommends: Thoroughly defrost frozen meat and poultry in the refrigerator before cooking. Keep raw meat and poultry separate from cooked foods. Always wash hands thoroughly after handling raw meat and poultry, and before handling any ready to eat foods. When barbecuing meat and poultry ensure BBQ is really hot. Place larger, thicker portions away from the most intense heat to ensure thorough cooking without burning, and always turn frequently. Use separate utensils for handling raw meat/poultry, and cooked food on the BBQ, or wash utensils thoroughly between use. Barbecued food may look well cooked when it isn't; burgers, sausages and chicken should be cut open or pierced to ensure juices run clear. Ensure cooked food is piping hot throughout before eating

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • NEVER USE YOUR BBQ INDOORS OR IN CONFINED SPACES. ONLY USE IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS.
  • Never take a BBQ containing charcoal indoors or into a confined space e.g. a tent, even if you think it has cooled, due to danger of reignition and/or release of poisonous carbon monoxide gases.
  • Do not use lighter fluid or other flammable liquids or solids on the barbecue.
  • Use only firelighters complying with EN 1860-3.
  • Never add more charcoal onto the BBQ once cooking has commenced.
  • Store the product in a cool, dry place away from all sources of ignition.
  • Always keep children and pets at a safe distance from your BBQ.
  • Never leave the barbecue unattended.
  • Never spray lighting fluid or gel on a lit barbecue.
  • After cooking, ensure ashes are completely cool before disposal. Dispose of ashes responsibly.
  • Take care - this fuel may generate occasional sparks.
  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4kg

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! NEVER USE YOUR BBQ INDOORS OR IN CONFINED SPACES. ONLY USE IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS. Never take a BBQ containing charcoal indoors or into a confined space e.g. a tent, even if you think it has cooled, due to danger of reignition and/or release of poisonous carbon monoxide gases. Do not use lighter fluid or other flammable liquids or solids on the barbecue. Use only firelighters complying with EN 1860-3. Never add more charcoal onto the BBQ once cooking has commenced. Store the product in a cool, dry place away from all sources of ignition. Always keep children and pets at a safe distance from your BBQ. Never leave the barbecue unattended. Never spray lighting fluid or gel on a lit barbecue. After cooking, ensure ashes are completely cool before disposal. Dispose of ashes responsibly. Take care - this fuel may generate occasional sparks. Please retain this information for future reference.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

26 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

No stars I’m afraid, you need to light them a good

1 stars

No stars I’m afraid, you need to light them a good 2-3 hours before you start cooking,then there not the best once there lit. Very poor And I had to give this product 1 star which I hate to do

Great Product

5 stars

I am staggered by all the negative reviews. If you use a chimney they are brilliant. Granted they are a bit smoky at first but that soon dissipates and all you get are Flames and glowing hot Briquettes!! I cooked a whole chicken in two hours on my barbecue and they were still really hot when I took it out.

Couldn't get these to light, perhaps they would be

1 stars

Couldn't get these to light, perhaps they would be better used by the fire service to extinguish fires.

don't buy

1 stars

its garbage, wont generate heat, hard to light and constantly creates smoke

Awful product do not buy. These are so difficult t

1 stars

Awful product do not buy. These are so difficult to light and even if you do get them lit all they do is smoke and do not retain any heat. Don’t waste your money like I did.

Some of Tesco’s products are losing their value.

2 stars

Not very good value now. This was packed as 5kg for many years now same price as last year but 20% less, has it really increased in price that much? Can’t complain about quality of it though......

Just bad quality

1 stars

Tried to put this on top of the dreadful quality Tesco instant light barbecue charcoal. Despite fire lighters, Tesco instant light bags and this Tesco charcoal briquettes the barbecue is being abandoned and the oven used. We are smoked out with no heat! Tesco’s poor quality coals have ruined 2 barbecues now. Tesco please get your supplier to improve its standard.

We threw this charcoal away!

1 stars

This is a really substandard product. It gives off a thick smelly smoky, takes ages to get hot and just does not retain the heat. This product nearly ruined a family BBQ we had arranged as it was not suitable to cook on. We managed to get some lump wood charcoal from a nearby service station which saved the day. We threw away one and a half bags of this rubbish as it is not fit for purpose. Avoid!

Very hard to light, low temperature, gone in about

1 stars

Very hard to light, low temperature, gone in about 15 minutes. Look elsewhere.

Difficult to light, smoky.

1 stars

Difficult to light, smoky.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here