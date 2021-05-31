Tesco 4Kg Charcoal Briquettes

No stars I’m afraid, you need to light them a good
No stars I’m afraid, you need to light them a good 2-3 hours before you start cooking,then there not the best once there lit. Very poor And I had to give this product 1 star which I hate to do
Great Product
I am staggered by all the negative reviews. If you use a chimney they are brilliant. Granted they are a bit smoky at first but that soon dissipates and all you get are Flames and glowing hot Briquettes!! I cooked a whole chicken in two hours on my barbecue and they were still really hot when I took it out.
Couldn't get these to light, perhaps they would be better used by the fire service to extinguish fires.
don't buy
its garbage, wont generate heat, hard to light and constantly creates smoke
Awful product do not buy. These are so difficult to light and even if you do get them lit all they do is smoke and do not retain any heat. Don’t waste your money like I did.
Some of Tesco’s products are losing their value.
Not very good value now. This was packed as 5kg for many years now same price as last year but 20% less, has it really increased in price that much? Can’t complain about quality of it though......
Just bad quality
Tried to put this on top of the dreadful quality Tesco instant light barbecue charcoal. Despite fire lighters, Tesco instant light bags and this Tesco charcoal briquettes the barbecue is being abandoned and the oven used. We are smoked out with no heat! Tesco’s poor quality coals have ruined 2 barbecues now. Tesco please get your supplier to improve its standard.
We threw this charcoal away!
This is a really substandard product. It gives off a thick smelly smoky, takes ages to get hot and just does not retain the heat. This product nearly ruined a family BBQ we had arranged as it was not suitable to cook on. We managed to get some lump wood charcoal from a nearby service station which saved the day. We threw away one and a half bags of this rubbish as it is not fit for purpose. Avoid!
Very hard to light, low temperature, gone in about 15 minutes. Look elsewhere.
Difficult to light, smoky.