Mixx Sound Up Wireless Overhead Black

- The SoundUp HP1 wireless headphones pair with your smartphone, iPad or other Bluetooth audio device in seconds. Up to 7 hours play time, integrated controls and hands free calling. The SoundUp HP1 has rotate and fold ear pads for easy storage when traveling. Stay in control with headphone buttons and hands-free calling. Also includes a micro SD card slot so you can enjoy the freedom of listening to your stored playlist without a phone.
- H12cm x W17cm x D7.5cm
- Up to 7 hours play time
- Volume, play, skip, back, talk and pause headphone controls
- Hands free calling
Information
Warnings
- WARNING:
- The headphones and micro USB charging cable connector are not water resistant and should not be exposed to rain, moisture, any splashing or liquid spills. This may cause excessive heat or melting and may lead to fire damage or personal injury.
- CAUTION: This product contains a lithium battery. Incorrect disposal may result in an explosion.
- Do not crush, puncture or incinerate the headphones. Only use certified or device manufacturer's charging cable.
Safety information
WARNING: The headphones and micro USB charging cable connector are not water resistant and should not be exposed to rain, moisture, any splashing or liquid spills. This may cause excessive heat or melting and may lead to fire damage or personal injury. CAUTION: This product contains a lithium battery. Incorrect disposal may result in an explosion. Do not crush, puncture or incinerate the headphones. Only use certified or device manufacturer's charging cable.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.