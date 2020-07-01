By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindahls Kvarg Stracciatella Pot 150G

Lindahls Kvarg Stracciatella Pot 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Per 150g pot
  • Energy410 kJ 95 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 273 kJ

Product Description

  • Quark with Sweeteners, Chocolate Pieces and Vanilla Flavour.
  • It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • No. 1 in Sweden*
  • *In value sales of the quark segment. (Nielsen, 2019)
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Stracciatella quark from Sweden
  • 17g protein per pot
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass

Information

Ingredients

Quark (from Milk) (93%), Water, Chocolate Pieces (0, 5%) (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter (from Milk), Sugar), Modified Maize Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Thickener: Pectin, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated max. 5ºCUse By: See Side of Pot.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Number of uses

A portion is 150g; Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Lactalis Nestle Chilled Dairy,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion%RI**
Energy 273 kJ410 kJ
-63 kcal95 kcal5%
Fat 0.6 g0.9 g1%
- of which: saturates 0.2 g0.3 g2%
Carbohydrates3.4 g5.1 g2%
- of which sugars 3.2 g4.8 g5%
Fibre 0.0 g0.0 g-
Protein 11.0 g17.0 g33%
Salt 0.10 g0.15 g3%
**RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 1 serving---

