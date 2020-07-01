Lindahls Kvarg Stracciatella Pot 150G
Product Description
- Quark with Sweeteners, Chocolate Pieces and Vanilla Flavour.
- It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- No. 1 in Sweden*
- *In value sales of the quark segment. (Nielsen, 2019)
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Stracciatella quark from Sweden
- 17g protein per pot
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Quark (from Milk) (93%), Water, Chocolate Pieces (0, 5%) (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter (from Milk), Sugar), Modified Maize Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Thickener: Pectin, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated max. 5ºCUse By: See Side of Pot.
Produce of
Produced in Sweden
Number of uses
A portion is 150g; Pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Lactalis Nestle Chilled Dairy,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
Return to
- Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
- 3030 Lake Dr,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Nestlé Consumer Services,
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion
|%RI**
|Energy
|273 kJ
|410 kJ
|-
|63 kcal
|95 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|0.6 g
|0.9 g
|1%
|- of which: saturates
|0.2 g
|0.3 g
|2%
|Carbohydrates
|3.4 g
|5.1 g
|2%
|- of which sugars
|3.2 g
|4.8 g
|5%
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|-
|Protein
|11.0 g
|17.0 g
|33%
|Salt
|0.10 g
|0.15 g
|3%
|**RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
