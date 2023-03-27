Schwartz Lemongrass Jar 7G
Product Description
- Lemongrass
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Pack size: 7G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Top Tips... Add to Asian style curries, soups or noodle dishes for aromatic citrus notes. Great infused in coconut milk based sauces served with fish or chicken.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
6.5g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.