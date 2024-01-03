Schwartz Za'atar Seasoning 35G

A blend of sesame, sumac and thyme. For more tips & tricks visit: www.schwartz.co.uk

Our Schwartz Zaatar Seasoning is expertly blended with sesame, sumac and thyme. Our sustainable process begins right at the source Schwartz work directly with local farmers across over 40 countries to ensure our ingredients are of the highest quality. Carefully selecting the best spots to grow our herbs and spices around the world allows us to guarantee intense flavours, vibrant colours and powerful aromas. We don't rush the process we wait for the right time when our ingredients are at their peak flavour. We then choose the best crop and carefully harvest, dry and pack each herb and spice. The result? Seasonings that are bursting with incredible flavour for tasty, home-cooked meals in no time. Bring a little taste of the Middle East to the comfort of your home with this expertly blended mix of sesame, sumac, oregano and thyme. Perfect for adding a fruity, earthy and aromatic flavour to chicken and lamb, as well as roasted vegetables like potatoes and chickpeas. Also goes great mixed with olive oil and brushed over flatbreads before warming in the oven or when sprinkled over hummus and yoghurt dips.

Pack size: 35G

Ingredients

Sesame Seeds (44%), Sumac (21%), Oregano, Thyme (9%), Salt, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander Seed, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: Sesame

Preparation and Usage