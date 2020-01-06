By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rockstar Juiced Enery El Mango 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Rockstar Juiced Enery El Mango 500Ml
£ 0.99
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Lightly Carbonated Fruit Juice & Flavour Energy Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners, with Added Taurine, Caffeine & Vitamins
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
  • Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Caffeine, guarana, ginseng, B-vitamins, taurine
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Mango Puree (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate), Modified Starch, Caffeine (0.03%), Glucuronolactone, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Ginseng Extract (0.01%), Inositol, Salt, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12), Colour (Carotenes)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT
  • NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 32mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Name and address

  • Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
  • A.G.Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
  • A.G.Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.
  • gb.rockstarenergy.com
  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Can
Energy 96kJ/23kcal481kJ/113kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 5.4g27g
of which sugars 4.9g25g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.07g0.33g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)3.2mg (20% *)16mg (100% *)
Vitamin B6 0.28mg (20% *)1.4mg (100% *)
Vitamin B12 0.5µg (20% *)2.5µg (100% *)
*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult--

Safety information

View more safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 32mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Hoisin Duck Wrap

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Diet Coke 24 X 330Ml Pack

£ 8.00
£0.10/100ml

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Tesco Vegetable Sushi 127G

£ 2.75
£2.17/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here