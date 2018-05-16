Nutkao Hazelnut And Cocoa Spread 400G

Product Description
- Hazelnut and cocoa spread
- For our spread we use only high quality whole hazelnuts for a unique taste product.
- Hazelnuts + milk
- Gluten-free
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm), Hazelnuts 13%, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder 7, 5%, Skimmed Milk Powder 5%, Whey Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy and other Tree Nuts
Storage
Do not refrigerate. Keep in dry and cool place (20° C/22° C).Best before: see on the lid.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Name and address
- Nutkao srl,
- Zona Industriale,
- 12040 Canove di Govone (CN),
- Italy.
Return to
- Nutkao srl,
- Zona Industriale,
- 12040 Canove di Govone (CN),
- Italy.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of product
|Energy
|2179 kJ / 521 kcal
|Fats
|27,7g
|- saturates
|9g
|Carbohydrates
|60,6g
|- sugars
|58,1g
|Fibre
|3,1g
|Protein
|5,8g
|Salt
|0,10g
|of which:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020