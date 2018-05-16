By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Pistachio Dark Chocolate 380G

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Pistachio Dark Chocolate 380G
£ 3.00
£0.79/100g

45g
  • Energy900kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat10g
    15%
  • Saturates4.5g
    2.3%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2001kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Oat Clusters with Chocolate & Pistachio.

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • With wholegrain
  • The trouble is they taste too good!
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegan
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (51%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chunks (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Pistachio (2%), Dried Coconut, Molassees, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy2001kJ900kJ
-478kcal215kcal11%
Fat23g10g15%
of which saturates10g4.5g23%
Carbohydrate58g26g
of which sugars22g9.9g11%
Fibre4.6g2.1g
Protein7.5g3.4g
Salt0.75g0.34g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

