Product Description
- Method Sthng Rainstorm Hand Wash 354ml
- Be here. Now. It's nice. Enjoy the moment.
- Green Dot
- This bottle is designed for show, not to throw. Refill it. Reuse it. Re-love it.
- This bottle (minus pump) is made from 100% recycled plastic (PCR). Recycle for good karma.
- Made by and for people against dirty®
- ©2020 Method Products Ltd.
- The art collection
- Certified cruelty free
- Pack size: 354ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate*, Coco-Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Sodium Benzoate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine*, Citric Acid*, Parfum, Sodium Chloride*, Glycerin*, Linalool*, Geraniol*, Sodium Citrate*, Tocopheryl Acetate*, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, *Denotes Plant or Mineral Origin
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- To use: Turn nozzle to unlock. Elbow grease not required.
Warnings
- AVOID EYE CONTACT. IN CASE OF CONTACT, FLUSH WITH WATER.
Name and address
- Made for:
- EPC N.V.,
- Industrieweg 3,
- 2390 Malle,
- Belgium.
- Method Products Ltd.,
Return to
- Method Products Ltd.,
- 26 York Street,
- London,
- W1U 6PZ.
- methodproducts.co.uk
Net Contents
354ml ℮
Safety information
AVOID EYE CONTACT. IN CASE OF CONTACT, FLUSH WITH WATER.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020