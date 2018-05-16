SKINNY TAN C/NUT WATER TANNING MIST 150ML

Product Description
- Tan & Nourish the Skin.
- SkinnyTan™ Coconut Water Tanning Mist uses a naturally derived tanning agent and Coconut Oil to tan and nourish your skin. This medium tan is suitable for use all over the body including the face, neck and décolletage. It does not contain a guide colour and the tan develops as you wear it. It dries quickly, allowing you to walk out the door after application and smell like a coconut breeze.
- Refreshing all over self-tanner
- Coconut water to hydrate the skin
- Easy to use - spritz & go
- Naturally derived tanning agent
- Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ML
Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dimethyl Isosorbide, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Fructose, Paullinia Cupana (Guarana) Seed Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Store in a cool, dry place under 15°C / 59°F. Keep out of direct sunlight.
Made in the UK
Directions:
- 1. Exfoliate skin using our SkinnyTan™ Pre-Tan Primer and Exfoliating Mitt for a streak free, even tan.
- 2. Ensure skin is completely clean and dry.
- 3. Prior to application lightly moisturise knees, elbows, hands and dry areas.
- 4. Lightly spray directly onto the skin (one area at a time) and blend in circular motions with hands or wear latex gloves.
- 5. For best results lightly buff knees, elbows, ankles, wrists and blend using our SkinnyTan™ Dual Tanning Mitt to remove excess product.
- 6. Allow tan to dry.
- 7. Dress and go. No shower necessary.
- 8. Re-apply until you reach your desired level of tan. Note: Allow to develop for up to 8 hours before showering.
- Keep out of reach of children. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
- SkinnyTan™ UK Ltd,
- 27 Old Gloucester Rd,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX.
- Prestige Personal Care Limited,
- IP24 1HZ.
- skinnytan.co.uk
- skinnytan.com
