Tesco Parmentier Potatoes 400G

Product Description
- Diced potatoes with garlic butter and rosemary.
- Parmentier Potatoes Cubed potatoes prepared with garlic butter
- WITH GARLIC AND ROSEMARY Carefully diced and ready to cook, with garlic butter and rosemary
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Dried Potato, Parsley, Rice Flour, Rosemary, Garlic Purée, Salt, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 180°C Remove all packaging and place potatoes and butter onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 45 minutes. Turn several times during cooking. Cook to a golden yellow colour and do not overcook. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Alternatively - remove sleeve and film lid. Place the foil tray on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes. Turn several times during cooking. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|532kJ / 126kcal
|1065kJ / 253kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|41.3g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.1g
|Protein
|2.0g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
