Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Chorizo & Red Pepper Sausages 270G

- Energy567kJ 136kcal7%
- Fat5.5g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt0.90g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (grilled as per instructions) per 100g
Product Description
- Vegetarian Chorizo Sausages Made with Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein, Red Pepper, Tomato Purée and Smoked Paprika.
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
- The McCartney Family
- Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
- Outrageously succulent
- High protein
- Low saturated fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarians Society Approved
- Pack size: 270g
- High protein
- Low saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (36%), Red Pepper (35%), Onion, Tomato Purée (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flake, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Oregano, Ground Cumin, Dried Rosemary
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.For best before end see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 vegetarian sausages. For best results always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.
Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill and wire rack to a moderate heat. Place vegetarian sausages on the wire rack and grill for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place vegetarian sausages onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 15-16 minutes, turning occasionally.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
- Linda McCartney Foods,
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(grilled as per instructions) per 100g
|(grilled as per instructions) per 2 vegetarian sausages
|Energy kJ
|662
|567
|Energy kcal
|158
|136
|Fat
|6.4g
|5.5g
|(of which saturates)
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|6.9g
|(of which sugars)
|2.9g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|5.3g
|Protein
|14.1g
|12.1g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.90g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020