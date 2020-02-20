Colgate Gum Invigorate Toothpaste 75Ml

Great product
Can be used by anyone for better gumhealth and teeth. After using it gives you a nice and fresh feeling inside your mouth.
Best
This is one of the best I have tried I have gum disease and it’s hard to find a toothpaste that actually helps and stops my gums being sore and bleeding since useing this my gums are healthy and they no longer bleed best iv ever had honestly recoment to anyone with gum problems.
Work in progress
Taking time but can definitely see and feel the difference, it has helped my bleeding gums through pregnancy.
Good
Love this product. Been using this for over a month now and can definitely see a difference
Colgate
It’s a good tooth paste and for me it does do what it says and I’ve been using Colgate products most of my life it’s just brilliant
Amazing
Absolutely love the way this toothpaste makes my teeth feel. Won’t use a different brand again it’s great for the whole family
Love the way this works
I found this really refreshing and I feel as though my gums are really enjoying this also I would definitely recommend this to everyone as I find gum health important and I’m so happy I found this
Amazing Colgate!
This is my favorite Colgate Toothpaste that I've ever used. My mouth and gums are so much healthier. Love the way it makes my teeth feel. So, glad Colgate has this fine toothpaste. I recommend this product to everyone. You will see and feel the difference.
Very good
very good toothpaste, thoroughly cleans teeth, delicate and refreshing taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mouth miracle in a tube
The toothpaste has helped me with my gums as I used to get an itcy feeling just on the gum line. I have used other toothpastes before and they last for a while but this one seems to have a lasting effect. I am not too keen on the taste but I feel it is is best that I keep using it. I have not seen it in my local supermarket so will have to search for it a bit more to see who stocks it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]