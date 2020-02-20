By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Gum Invigorate Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(94)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Gum Invigorate Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 4.50
£6.00/100ml
  • Invigorate your gums for firmly protected teeth, day after day.
  • Colgate Gum Invigorate Revitalise clinically proven formula contains minerals and ginseng extract and reduces bacteria along the gum line to progressively strengthen gums and build resilience, with continued use twice a day.
  • Firmly protects teeth
  • Daily care for gum protection
  • Invigorates your gums
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycerin, Aroma, Zinc Oxide, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Xanthan Gum, Mica, Sucralose, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Eugenol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77492, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional.

Warnings

  • NOT FOR THE USE OF CHILDREN UNDER 7 YEARS OLD.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

NOT FOR THE USE OF CHILDREN UNDER 7 YEARS OLD.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

94 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Can be used by anyone for better gumhealth and teeth. After using it gives you a nice and fresh feeling inside your mouth.

Best

5 stars

This is one of the best I have tried I have gum disease and it’s hard to find a toothpaste that actually helps and stops my gums being sore and bleeding since useing this my gums are healthy and they no longer bleed best iv ever had honestly recoment to anyone with gum problems.

Work in progress

4 stars

Taking time but can definitely see and feel the difference, it has helped my bleeding gums through pregnancy.

Good

4 stars

Love this product. Been using this for over a month now and can definitely see a difference

Colgate

5 stars

It’s a good tooth paste and for me it does do what it says and I’ve been using Colgate products most of my life it’s just brilliant

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely love the way this toothpaste makes my teeth feel. Won’t use a different brand again it’s great for the whole family

Love the way this works

5 stars

I found this really refreshing and I feel as though my gums are really enjoying this also I would definitely recommend this to everyone as I find gum health important and I’m so happy I found this

Amazing Colgate!

5 stars

This is my favorite Colgate Toothpaste that I've ever used. My mouth and gums are so much healthier. Love the way it makes my teeth feel. So, glad Colgate has this fine toothpaste. I recommend this product to everyone. You will see and feel the difference.

Very good

5 stars

very good toothpaste, thoroughly cleans teeth, delicate and refreshing taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mouth miracle in a tube

4 stars

The toothpaste has helped me with my gums as I used to get an itcy feeling just on the gum line. I have used other toothpastes before and they last for a while but this one seems to have a lasting effect. I am not too keen on the taste but I feel it is is best that I keep using it. I have not seen it in my local supermarket so will have to search for it a bit more to see who stocks it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 94 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Gum Invigorate Detox Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 4.50
£6.00/100ml

Colgate Gum Invigorate Toothbrush

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Corsodyl Ultra Clean Gum Care Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

Sensodyne Pronamel Extra Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here