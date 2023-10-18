PIZ BUIN Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF50+ 200ml

Usage Advice: Apply generously and evenly before sun exposure. A reduced quantity lowers the protection level significantly. Reapply frequently, especially after sweating, swimming or towelling. Avoid midday sun and staying too long in the sun even while using sunscreens. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight.

Usage Advice: Apply generously and evenly before sun exposure. A reduced quantity lowers the protection level significantly. Reapply frequently, especially after sweating, swimming or towelling. Avoid midday sun and staying too long in the sun even while using sunscreens. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight.

Triple resistance: Contains advanced UVA/UVB filters. Helps to protect skin against aggressor elements like chlorine, sea and salt water. Sweat and water resistant. PIZ BUIN® Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 50+ Very High Protection - Intensely moisturises the skin leaving it feeling smooth.

