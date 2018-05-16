T-Zone Tea Tree And Witch Hazel Deep Cleansing Pads 40S
- T-Zone Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Biodegradable Cleansing Pads are specially formulated with natural goodness of antibacterial Tea Tree Oil and calming Witch Hazel. Tea Tree Oil is rich in anti-inflammatory properties to promote clearer complexion while ultra-soothing Witch Hazel helps to keep skin clean and healthy. Each pad is designed to instantly clean dirt, makeup and excess oil from the skin, unclog pores, leaving it visibly clear and pure. Kinder to skin and kinder to planet.
Aqua/Water, Glycerin, Decyl Glucoside, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Parfum/Fragrance Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol
Made in UK
- Remove a pad from the jar and close it immediately. In circular motion gently cleanse the face and neck with the textured pad. After use dispose the pad in the bin. For best results use every morning and evening.
- Warnings: Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not apply on damaged, broken skin.
- Brodie & Stone International,
- Orwell House,
- 16-18 Berners St,
- London,
- W1T 3LN,
- www.t-zoneskincare.com
40 x Cleansing Pads
