Garnier Ambre Solaire Face Water & Body Spf30 Protective Mist 200Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
£ 8.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ambre Solaire UV Water Clear Sun Cream Mist SPF30
  • Our UV Water refreshing protecting mist offers a triple benefit:
  • - Instantly protects skin from sun damage caused by UVA and UVB rays
  • - Refreshes skin with an immediate -2 degree Celsius skin cooling effect*
  • - Enriched with Aloe Vera water, it hydrates for up to 24 hours.
  • The 360 degree circular diffuser makes it fast, precise and easy to apply. The formula is non-sticky, invisible on skin and water resistant.
  • Garnier suncare is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • *Instrumental test, 30 women
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • High protection SPF30 spray
  • Enriched with Aloe Vera
  • Suitable for face and body
  • Water resistant
  • Hydrates skin for up to 24 hours
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

885221 1, Butane, Aqua / Water, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Nylon-12, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Cyclohexasiloxane, Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Pentylene Glycol, p-Anisic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-32, PEG-8 Laurate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Apply generously and evenly just before sun exposure. Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Do not spray directly on your face. Over exposure to the sun is dangerous. Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product because it does not provide 100% protection. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Avoid contact with fabrics.

Net Contents

200ml

50 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Makes skin feel very dry, lots of spray needed to

1 stars

Makes skin feel very dry, lots of spray needed to cover a whole body and be effective! Not very cost effective!

A great addition

4 stars

A beautiful sun cream that is extremely light weight and very absorbant. It smells beautiful and applies as a clear liquid that isn't sticky or irritating - I love it. Only negative (and this was the same for factor 50) is that the most is very fine and wouldn't be very suitable on a breezy day outside. I would recommend applying inside. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple but effective

3 stars

I really liked this suncream. It’s a lightweight formula that does not leave your skin feeling too sticky [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cooling

5 stars

I love this product as it is so easy to use with the 360 degree nozzle which makes sure you don’t miss a spot. The cooling effect really makes this product stand out as it makes the cream feel really light and non sticky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tanning lotion

5 stars

This went on really easy and gave me a nice even tan. It was really easy to use and gave great results. It smells nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light easily absorbed

5 stars

Light easily absorbed sun spray. Easy to use on hard to reach spots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The spf30 sun cream must did not arrive. I do, how

4 stars

The spf30 sun cream must did not arrive. I do, however, own the spf50 version. If they are anything alike then the application was easy and the sun cream did not feel heavy at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and protecting

5 stars

This sprayed on as a mist which is really cooling and welcoming. Doesn’t takes loads of rubbing in which is really nice. Protects the sun from harmful sun rays but also gives a glowing tan. Very happy with this product and will use again when I next need it. Home or away... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent sun cream

5 stars

Definitely I would like to recommend this product. You have good protection and the smell is amazing! Non stick sensation [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

starsLight, non-greasy, easy to apply sun protection

5 stars

This sun protection spray is ideal for all (adult and children) on the beach, in and out of the water. It sprays on and can be rubbed into the skin in seconds. The spray is non greasy and has a faint, pleasant smell. It was so easy to apply. Used abroad, tanned lovely, protection was great, will use all the time on holidays. Very impressed with this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

