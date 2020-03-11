Garnier Ambre Solaire Face Water & Body Spf30 Protective Mist 200Ml

Makes skin feel very dry, lots of spray needed to
Makes skin feel very dry, lots of spray needed to cover a whole body and be effective! Not very cost effective!
A great addition
A beautiful sun cream that is extremely light weight and very absorbant. It smells beautiful and applies as a clear liquid that isn't sticky or irritating - I love it. Only negative (and this was the same for factor 50) is that the most is very fine and wouldn't be very suitable on a breezy day outside. I would recommend applying inside. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple but effective
I really liked this suncream. It’s a lightweight formula that does not leave your skin feeling too sticky [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cooling
I love this product as it is so easy to use with the 360 degree nozzle which makes sure you don’t miss a spot. The cooling effect really makes this product stand out as it makes the cream feel really light and non sticky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tanning lotion
This went on really easy and gave me a nice even tan. It was really easy to use and gave great results. It smells nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Light easily absorbed
Light easily absorbed sun spray. Easy to use on hard to reach spots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The spf30 sun cream must did not arrive. I do, how
The spf30 sun cream must did not arrive. I do, however, own the spf50 version. If they are anything alike then the application was easy and the sun cream did not feel heavy at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and protecting
This sprayed on as a mist which is really cooling and welcoming. Doesn’t takes loads of rubbing in which is really nice. Protects the sun from harmful sun rays but also gives a glowing tan. Very happy with this product and will use again when I next need it. Home or away... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent sun cream
Definitely I would like to recommend this product. You have good protection and the smell is amazing! Non stick sensation [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
starsLight, non-greasy, easy to apply sun protection
This sun protection spray is ideal for all (adult and children) on the beach, in and out of the water. It sprays on and can be rubbed into the skin in seconds. The spray is non greasy and has a faint, pleasant smell. It was so easy to apply. Used abroad, tanned lovely, protection was great, will use all the time on holidays. Very impressed with this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]