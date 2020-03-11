L'oreal Men Expert Anti Ageing Eye Cream 15Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Men Expert Vita Lift Anti Ageing Eye Cream
- Discover Vita Lift Eye Cream 100% designed for men's skin to fight against signs of ageing around the eye area. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and bags under the eyes, helping the skin under the eyes to feel firmer.
- Enriched with French Vine extract known for its antioxidant properties which combat signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines, while peppermint extract reinforces skin's defence against daily aggressions.
- Non-greasy, non-sticky, fast absorbing.
- Goes well with
- L'Oreal Men Expert Vita Lift Anti-Ageing Daily Moisturiser 50ml
- L'Oreal Men Expert Vita Lift Anti-Ageing Gel Moisturiser 50ml
- Anti ageing eye cream enriched with French Vine and Peppermint extracts
- Fights the signs of ageing around the eye area including bags, fine lines and wrinkles
- This soothing cream is non-greasy and rapidly absorbed
- Pack size: 15ML
Information
Ingredients
782870 2, Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Propanediol, Propylene Glycol, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract / Grape Seed Extract, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Carbomer, Ruscus Aculeatus Root Extract, Caffeine, Methylsilanol/Silicate Crosspolymer, Escin, Sodium Dextran Sulfate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Serine, Perlite, Adenosine, Cryptomeria Japonica Bud Extract, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, (F.I.L. B210904/1)
Preparation and Usage
- How to use?
- Apply daily in the morning & evening.
- Apply under eye area and smooth gently with the applicator. Use after the Vita Lift Moisturiser for best results.
Net Contents
15ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020