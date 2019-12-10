By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mara Seaweed Sea-Spice Seasoning 20G

5(1)Write a review
Mara Seaweed Sea-Spice Seasoning 20G
£ 3.00
£1.50/10g

New

Product Description

  • Sea-Spice seaweed-sesame-chilli fusion
  • Find out more about why seaweed is good for you.
  • Visit www.maraseaweed.com
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
  • Our seaweed is sustainably hand harvested or grown in the wild pure waters of the North Atlantic. We dry it immediately to capture all the nutrients and flavour.
  • Known as the superfood of the sea, seaweed is packed with nutrients and fibre.
  • We are a small Scottish company with a big dream. We are passionate about seaweed and we aspire to bring its amazing nutritional benefits and flavour into people's daily life.
  • Origin: Seaweed from Scotland, Ireland, Faroe Island. Spices from India, South America, Africa.
  • Nourish body & soul
  • Shake liberally to spice up salads, stir fries, fish and vegetables
  • Shake on superfood seasoning
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 20g

Information

Ingredients

Dulse (Palmaria Palmata) 32%, Black Sesame Seeds, White Toasted Sesame Seeds, Chilli Flakes

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Molluscs and Crustaceans

Storage

Keep dry, sealed and away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in UK

Name and address

  • Mara Seaweed,
  • Celtic Sea Spice Company Ltd.,
  • Long Craig Rigg,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH5 1QT.

Return to

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1 tsp(2g) portion
Energy Kj/Kcal1995/46547.8/11.4
Fat(g)320.64
of which saturates(g)4.80.1
Carbohydrates(g)34.90.7
of which sugars(g)110.2
Fibre(g)21.60.4
Protein(g)17.50.4
Salt(g)*2<0.1
*salt content due to naturally occurring sodium--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really unique product, once you start using like y

5 stars

Really unique product, once you start using like you'd use any other seasoning or spice it adds a lot of flavour

