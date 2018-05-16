Witch Ntrly Clear Overnight Serum 50ml
Product Description
- Overnight Clearing Serum
- Witch Overnight Clearing Serum is designed to help reduce the appearance of blemishes and spots while helping to prevent future break outs. Your skin is visibly hydrated and looks more radiant and clear.
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Niacinamide, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Octyldodecanol, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Cetearyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol, Tapioca Starch Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan Gum, T-Butyl Alcohol, Alcohol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
