Wicked Kitchen Asian Style Bbq Sauce 250Ml

A LOVELY cooking sauce
Amazing. This bran keep making great products
New
Water, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cane Sugar, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Apple Juice, Colour (Beetroot Red), Ginger Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Ethanol], Five Spice Mix [Cassia, Fennel, Ginger, Star Anise, Clove], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Onion, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper, Black Pepper
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.For best before end: see lid.
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100ml
|As sold One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|850kJ / 202kcal
|127kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|31.9g
|4.8g
|of which sugars
|26.5g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.2g
