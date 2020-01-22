By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Wicked Sriracha Sauce 250Ml

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Sriracha Sauce 250Ml
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Hot chilli sauce with smoked paprika and dried garlic.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Sugar (Sulphites), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cane Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Modified Maize Starch (Sulphites), Comminuted Lemon, Salt, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Dried Onion (Sulphites), Paprika Extract, Bird's Eye Chilli Flakes, Dried Garlic, Cinnamon, Pimento, Coriander, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cumin Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Parsley

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.For best before end: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100mlAs sold One tablespoon (15ml)
Energy 594kJ89kJ
-142kcal21kcal
Fat6.7g1.0g
of which saturates0.9g0.1g
Carbohydrate19.5g2.9g
of which sugars16.6g2.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt1.6g0.2g
Pack contains approx. 16 servings--

