Marigold Instant Gravy Granules 170G

Worth trying if your gluten free!
Used as a gluten free gravy, as couldn't get our normal kallo gluten free gravy. My daughter liked it, it was easy to make and thickened well.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 137 kJ
Potato Starch, Palm Oil from Sustainable Sources, Maltodextrin (from Maize), Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Roasted Onions, Pepper, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Rosemary
Keep cool and dryReplace lid securely after use and consume by best before date (see base).
Prepared in UK
Lid. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable
170g ℮
|Typical Values
|as prepared with water per 100 ml
|as prepared with water per 50 ml
|% RI*
|Energy
|137 kJ
|68.5 kJ
|-
|33 kcal
|16.5 kcal
|1 %
|Fat
|1.5 g
|0.75 g
|1 %
|of which saturates
|1.0 g
|0.5 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|4.6 g
|2.3 g
|1%
|of which sugars
|0.4 g
|0.2 g
|< 1 %
|Protein
|0.1 g
|0.05 g
|< 1 %
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.375 g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kj / 2000 kcal) (RI)
|-
|-
|-
