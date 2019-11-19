By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marigold Instant Gravy Granules 170G

4(1)Write a review
Marigold Instant Gravy Granules 170G
£ 2.00
£1.18/100g
Per 100ml
  • Energy137kJ 33kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.5g
    1%
  • Saturates1.0g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.75g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 137 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant gluten free gravy granules
  • Instantly delicious
  • Perfect for roasts
  • The natural favourite
  • Gluten free
  • No added MSG
  • Contains no GMO ingredients, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Palm Oil from Sustainable Sources, Maltodextrin (from Maize), Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Roasted Onions, Pepper, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Rosemary

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dryReplace lid securely after use and consume by best before date (see base).

Produce of

Prepared in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add boiling water
  • This rich gravy is ideal with nut roasts, vegetable bakes or any meat dishes.
  • Easy to prepare...
  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons of granules to 280 ml of boiling water
  • Stir well until dissolved
  • For a thicker gravy add more granules

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Prepared for:
  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane,
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane,
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.
  • www.marigoldhealthfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared with water per 100 mlas prepared with water per 50 ml% RI*
Energy 137 kJ68.5 kJ
-33 kcal16.5 kcal1 %
Fat 1.5 g0.75 g1 %
of which saturates 1.0 g0.5 g3 %
Carbohydrate 4.6 g2.3 g1%
of which sugars 0.4 g0.2 g< 1 %
Protein 0.1 g0.05 g< 1 %
Salt 0.75 g0.375 g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kj / 2000 kcal) (RI)---

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Worth trying if your gluten free!

4 stars

Used as a gluten free gravy, as couldn't get our normal kallo gluten free gravy. My daughter liked it, it was easy to make and thickened well.

